CHOTEAU — The Lubec trailhead, parking area, and nearby dispersed recreation sites on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District will close for public safety from July 10 to July 24.

During the closure, helicopters will be operating in the area in association with upgrades to a telecommunications site on the forest.

“The area will be closed to allow helicopters and heavy machinery to safely operate in the area,” said District Ranger Mike Munoz. “Hikers and campers can access the trail system from nearby Summit Trailhead.”

The SummitPost website states:

The Lubec Lake Trailhead is located on the southeast side of Glacier National Park. U.S. Highway 2 between West and East Glacier weaves between the mountain in the Flathead Range to the west and the incredible peaks of the Clark Range in Glacier National Park to the East. It is just below Marias Pass at what is called the “False Summit” that the Lubec Lake Trailhead is located.

Munoz explained, "We have an area in the Badger Two Medicine off the highway to between Glacier Park and the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. That's called the Lubec Road. We're closing an area around the trailhead because there'll be some helicopter operations that Verizon is doing for an electronic site that's located on the Rocky Mountain District. They'll have some heavy helicopters, medium and light helicopters operating near the area. We'd like to make sure for public safety that we don't have any vehicles parked at the trailhead or in the dispersed camping areas nearby."

Lubec Trail is temporarily closed

He continued, "It'll only be for about a two week period. And if weather's good, they'll be done even in a shorter time frame. They'll be hauling up materials and equipment as well as personnel from the landing area near Lubec Trailhead. And they're doing it so they can do the a lot of maintenance that needs to be done up there. There's been some wind damage and and winter damage and they have to replace a lot of parts.

For more information, call the Rocky Mountain Ranger District at 406-466-5341.



