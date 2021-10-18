Man arrested after alleged hit and run kills woman in Missoula

(MISSOULA) The Missoula Police Department responded to reports of a hit and run outside of WinCo Foods on Reserve Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday,

Police say that a woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man is in custody in connection with the incident.

The MPH says it has reason to believe that the alleged hit and run is part of a domestic violence case, and they are continuing to investigate.

The names of the woman who died and the man in custody have not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.