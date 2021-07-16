Man arrested after deadly crash in Billings

(Update 9:55 a.m.) The driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old Klay Wacker of Hardin, has been arrested, according to the Billings Police Department.

One dead, one injured in Billings fatal crash

Wacker is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Center on a possible charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Police said in a news release the driver driver of the minivan died at the scene and was believed to be a man in his 30s; the man's identity has not yet been released.

Preliminary investigation results indicate the truck was driving south on 6th Street West when it collided with the minivan, which was traveling east on Lewis Avenue.



(First report) One person died and another person was taken to the hospital in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened at 6th Street West and Lewis Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16.

The driver of a minivan died, and the driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital.

Billings police say the intersection will be closed as officers investigate.