Woman dies after being hit by vehicle; suspect arrested

(MISSOULA) Bradley Don Nagel has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Missoula.

The woman died after a domestic-related incident on Saturday, according the Missoula Police Department.

Police officers responded with fire and medical to the WinCo parking lot at about 8:45 p.m. for a report a woman hit by a vehicle.

Medical aid was provided to the woman, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The suspect - later identified as Nagel - remained at the scene and was cooperative when law enforcement officers made contact with him.

Officers learned the woman was Nagel’s girlfriend.

Nagel was taken to the Missoula Police Department, and is being held on pending charges of deliberate homicide, partner/family member assault, and DUI (3rd offense).

The name of the woman who died has not been released at this point, and no other details have been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

