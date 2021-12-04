Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Man dead, two BIA officers injured in a shooting on Northern Cheyenne reservation

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Developing Story 1280x720.png
Posted at 6:22 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 20:25:33-05

BILLINGS — The FBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The agency said in a news release that one man died, and the involved officer, who was with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, sustained minor injuries.

A second BIA officer also sustained minor injuries.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

At this point, the FBI has declined to provide any other information about the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader