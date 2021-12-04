Man dead, two BIA officers injured in a shooting on Northern Cheyenne reservation

BILLINGS — The FBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The agency said in a news release that one man died, and the involved officer, who was with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, sustained minor injuries.

A second BIA officer also sustained minor injuries.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

At this point, the FBI has declined to provide any other information about the ongoing investigation.