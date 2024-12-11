Man dies after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula

MISSOULA — A 53-year-old man died on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, after he was hit by a semi-truck along Brooks Street in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports that officers responded to the intersection of Brooks Street and South Higgins Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

The report indicated a pedestrian had been hit in the crosswalk by a semi with no trailer. The semi did not stop and continued south on Brooks.

Officers found the man dead in the 300 block of Brooks Street. A section of Brooks from Beckwith to South Higgins was then closed due to the investigation.

With help from other law enforcement agencies, the semi-truck was later found and the 38-year-old driver was detained.



At this time, the driver has been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The police department is working with the Missoula County Attorney's Office to determine any criminal charges.

The names of the victim and the driver have not yet been released.

