Man dies after being shot in Butte

BUTTE — A man is dead after a shooting in Butte on night, according to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release that Butte Police, A-1 Ambulance, and Butte Fire Rescue responded at around 6:55 p.m. to the shooting on the 800 block of South Main Street in Butte.

A 42-year-old Butte man was taken to St. James Healthcare with gunshot injuries.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to Sheriff Lester.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

The release said several people at the residence have been detained or questioned, and evidence has been recovered from the scene.

Sheriff Lester said the investigation is active and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

