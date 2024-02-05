Man dies after driving off Billings Rims following canceled police chase

A 30-year-old man was found dead by police above the 1100 block of Rimrock Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2024, after he drove off The Rims following a canceled police chase, according to the Billings Police Department .



The BPD said in a news release that officers tried to stop the man, who they described as a "person of interest," on Zimmerman Trail and Highway 3. The attempted stop led to a chase, according to police.

Police have not yet released any information about what triggered the initial stop or what made the man a "person of interest."

BPD said it ended the chase as the driver increased speed and proceeded east down Highway 3. He then drove off The Rims, according to police.

Some of the residents near the crash scene told MTN News they were woken up by the sound of the crash, but were unsure what had happened.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

