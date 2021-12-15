Man dies after jumping from bridge to avoid being hit by a truck

MISSOULA — Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says a man died after jumping about 80 feet from a bridge near Superior earlier this week to avoid being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Sheriff Toth said the man was involved in an accident on the bridge, and got out of his car to check on the other driver.

They were both okay, but the man saw a semi-truck coming toward them and waved his hands to get the semi to stop.

Sheriff Toth said it was early morning and still dark out, and the victim likely didn't know how big the drop was off the bridge.

The man was from Baltimore, and his family has been notified; his name has not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

