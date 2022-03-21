Townsend man dies after shooting himself during traffic stop

BOZEMAN — A man died after shooting himself during a traffic stop on Friday in Bozeman, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Sheriff's deputy initiated the traffic stop for speeding in the area of Frontage Road and Valley Center Spur Road at around 9 p.m.

The deputy heard a gunshot as he approached the vehicle. The driver, identified as a 42-year-old man from Townsend, died from the gunshot wound.

The Bozeman Police Department alerted the public to law enforcement activity at about 9:30 p.m. in a Facebook post:

Significant law enforcement presence near Valley Center underpass and Frontage Road. Officer and deputies will be utilizing a variety of equipment, including an unmanned aerial vehicle to investigate this incident. Please choose an alternate route through the area.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office requires investigators from the State Department of Criminal Investigations to complete the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time, including the name of the man who died. We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

