Man dies after SUV goes into river in Missoula

(5:25 pm) Lt. Eddie McLean of the Missoula Police Department tells MTN News that the driver died at the hospital on Monday afternoon.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

(2:13 pm) One person was recovered from the submerged vehicle in the Clark Fork River.

The man was taken to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

His medical condition is not yet known.

Authorities are investigating to determine how the SUV wound up in the river.

We will update you when we get more information.



(9:37 am) Emergency crews are at the scene of an SUV that went into the river in Missoula.

The SUV can be seen upside down in the water.

There is no word yet on whether anybody was in the SUV at the time.

It happened near the intersection of East Broadway and North Easy Street.

The scene is near the Creekside apartment complex.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more details.



( 8:51 am) East Broadway in Missoula is currently closed at the intersection with North Easy Street due to an accident.

The road is blocked east of the Eastgate Albertsons.

Numerous emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.