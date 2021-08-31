Watch
Man dies by suicide after running from law enforcement in Livingston

Posted at 6:22 PM, Aug 30, 2021
BOZEMAN — A man took his own life in Livingston after running from law enforcement officers as a search warrant was being served on Monday.

According to a release from Park County Sheriff's Office, on August 30, at about 7 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office, Missouri River Drug Task Force, and Livingston Police Department were attempting to serve a search warrant in the area of South M Street in Livingston.

When deputies identified themselves and presented the warrant, the man ran from the residence.

Officers chased after him, but he took his own life before the officers could apprehend him.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

