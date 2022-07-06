Man dies following accident at Flathead County landfill site

A man died over the weekend following a single vehicle accident at the Flathead County Landfill.

Jeff Kruckenberg, who worked for 25 years with the Flathead County Solid Waste District, was involved in a one-vehicle crash shortly after 7 a.m. in his personal vehicle.

Flathead County Public Information Officer Steven White says Kruckenberg was driving on Disposal Road toward US Highway 93 when the crash occurred.

Kruckenberg sustained life-threatening injuries and later passed away.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and White says the Montana Department of Labor & Industry will also look into the incident.

“I’d like to send my deepest sympathies to the family, and he was a valued employee,” Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell said.

The landfill and container sites were closed on Saturday following the accident.



