Man dies following police chase in Missoula

MISSOULA — An investigation is underway after a person died following a Saturday evening chase involving law enforcement officers in Missoula.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident where a man died after his vehicle went into a pond in a quarry during the chase.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the incident began on 11th Street West after the driver failed to stop for a routine traffic stop.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle for a short period of time before the vehicle was then spotted by officers, according to Arnold.

The driver eventually stopped in the Target Range neighborhood before he eventually drove off once again.

Arnold says MPD then decided to terminate the chase. However, officers later saw a man get out of the vehicle after it crashed into a pond at a quarry behind the elementary school.

James Rafferty / MTN News

Arnold says officers gave verbal commands to the driver as he started swimming in the water away from police.

The man went underwater and a Missoula County Search and Rescue dive team eventually located his body.

The man's name has not yet been released by authorities, nor has the cause of death.

DCI is now investigating the incident.