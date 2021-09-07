Man dies in Arlee house fire

MISSOULA — Authorities have identified Leroy House as the man who died in a residential fire in Arlee on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a news release on September 7 that Houle was 46 years old.

Arlee Fire Chief Charles Headley said that at around 8 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched for a report of mobile home fire off of Coombs Lane.

By 8:17 a.m. when responders arrived at the scene, the residence was fully engulfed in flames, according to Headley.

At this point, there are no indications that anyone else was in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the State Fire Marshall’s Office.