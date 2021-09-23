Sheriff identifies the man who died in collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Helena

GREAT FALLS — The man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday has been identified as Christopher Muenzen.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a news release that Muenzen, 66 years old, was from New Jersey, and was working as a contract physician at the VA facility in Helena.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the intersection of Rodney Street and 5th Avenue.

Sheriff Dutton said the cause of death was "multiple blunt force injuries," and the manner of death was accident.



(SEPTEMBER 22, 2021) The Helena Police Department says that a person died Tuesday evening in the downtown area.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the area of 5th Avenue and Rodney Street.

One person at the scene was found dead. Police have not yet released any other information about the incident.

We will update you if we get more details.

