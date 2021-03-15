Man dies in Ravalli County crash

A man is dead after his vehicle left the roadway and overturned south of Florence early Sunday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

An MHP report said around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 49-year-old Alberton man was driving an Isuzu Rodeo westbound on Dry Gulch Road. He failed to negotiate a left-hand turn at Hoover Lane and was ejected when the vehicle overturned.

The man was transported to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula where he was pronounced dead.

Road conditions were dry and the man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

No further details, including the man's identification, have been released yet.

We will update you if we get more information.