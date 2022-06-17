Watch
Man drowns in Rock Creek

From headwaters deep in the Sapphire Mountains to the confluence with the Clark Fork, Rock Creek is a favorite for anglers.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jun 17, 2022
ROCK CREEK — A man drowned after his raft capsized in Rock Creek.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office received a report of a capsized raft near the Hog Back on Rock Creek, west of Philipsburg.

A 72-year old man from Minnesota that was wearing a life jacket was thrown from the raft.

Bystanders attempted to resuscitate the man but efforts were not successful.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The Granite County Sheriff says the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

They remind those going on the water that Rock Creek is exceptionally high, and anyone floating is encouraged to wear life jackets and use extreme caution.

