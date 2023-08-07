Man injured by grizzly bear in Wyoming

The Wyoming Game & Fish Deparment said in a news release that a man was injured on Saturday, August 5, 2023, by a grizzly bear while working in the Shoshone National Forest northwest of Dubois.

After receiving medical care from first responders the man was flown to a hospital for further treatment.

The man sustained injuries when he encountered a the grizzly bear at close range while conducting survey work in the Sheridan Creek drainage.

He was able to leave the scene after the encounter and called 911.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance responded to the call, and the Wyoming Game & Fish Department was notified.

Game wardnes conducted a brief interview with the man before he was taken to the hospital, then responded to the scene.

With the use of a drone, wildlifre officials surveyed the scene and surrounding area and found no sign of the bear that afternoon.

Based on the initial information, this appears to be a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear at close range. The incident occurred too quickly for the individual to use his bear spray, and once the bear made contact the man dropped and covered his head and neck and did not fight back. The bear left the area after the encounter.

The wounds sustained by the victim and the behavior of the bear are indicative of an “aggressive defensive” encounter at close range. Due to the surprise nature of the encounter, there are currently no further management actions planned.

“First and foremost, we want to wish the individual a quick and successful recovery. His split-second reaction to this sudden, defensive encounter with a bear was the best possible response to this unfortunate situation,” said Lander Regional Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter. “We also want to thank the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Dubois Police Department for their on-the-ground support into the investigation.”

