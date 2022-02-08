Man reportedly shot dead in Park County

BOZEMAN — A man was reportedly shot and killed on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Clyde Park. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a news release that at about 4:50 a.m., his office received a call about a disturbance on Lathrop Street in Clyde Park.

The caller said a man had been shot and the suspect fled the scene.

Deputies responded and found a deceased man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you when we get more information.

