Man rescued after falling off Billings Rimrocks

BILLINGS — A man in his 40s was injured after falling about 50 feet from the top of the Billings Rimrocks near the checker-board water tower, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz.

A bystander heard the man calling for help from below the Rims and called authorities at 7:15 p.m., Bentz said.

Billings firefighters and paramedics with American Medical Response found the man both from the top and bottom of the Rims.

Firefighters performed a high-angle rescue and lifted the man to the top of the rims.

He was conscious and yelling in pain as he was hoisted to the top in a basket.

He was taken to a Billings hospital via ambulance.

