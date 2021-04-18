Watch
Man rescued after falling off Billings Rimrocks

Q2 News / Mitch Lagge
Billings firefighters prepare to hoist a man in his 40s to the top of the Rimrocks after he fell about 50 feet.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Apr 17, 2021
BILLINGS — A man in his 40s was injured after falling about 50 feet from the top of the Billings Rimrocks near the checker-board water tower, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz.

A bystander heard the man calling for help from below the Rims and called authorities at 7:15 p.m., Bentz said.

Billings firefighters and paramedics with American Medical Response found the man both from the top and bottom of the Rims.

Firefighters performed a high-angle rescue and lifted the man to the top of the rims.

He was conscious and yelling in pain as he was hoisted to the top in a basket.

He was taken to a Billings hospital via ambulance.

We will update you if we get more information.

