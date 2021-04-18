Man rescued after falling off Billings Rimrocks

BILLINGS — A man in his 40s was injured after falling about 50 feet from the top of the Billings Rimrocks near the checker-board water tower, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz.
A bystander heard the man calling for help from below the Rims and called authorities at 7:15 p.m., Bentz said.
Billings firefighters and paramedics with American Medical Response found the man both from the top and bottom of the Rims.
Firefighters performed a high-angle rescue and lifted the man to the top of the rims.
He was conscious and yelling in pain as he was hoisted to the top in a basket.
He was taken to a Billings hospital via ambulance.
