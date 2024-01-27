Man sues Butte bail bondsman for brother's death

BUTTE — A bounty hunter and his assistant are being sued by a relative of a man who was shot and killed in a Butte home in December of 2021 in what is being called a reckless attempt to arrest a bail jumper.

Bondsman Jay Hubber and Nicholas Jaeger are named in a wrongful death civil suit filed in December claiming they were responsible for the shooting death of William Harris, III the evening of Dec. 19, 2021.

The lawsuit seeking undisclosed monetary damages claims Hubber and Jaeger were careless, reckless, and negligent the evening of Harris’ death.

The two men also are facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting death.

According to the lawsuit, Hubber got Jaeger to assist him in picking up David Sandoval who was wanted for skipping bond. The man was at Harris’ home at 815 S. Main Street and Hubber and Jaeger entered without knocking and struggled with Sandoval.

Court documents claim Harris ordered the two men to leave and at some point, Jaeger shot Harris twice with Hubber’s gun.

Harris’ brother Vince Harris, who is a plaintiff in the case, is also suing Alibi Bail Bonds and Crum and Forster Indemnity. He alleges in the lawsuit that Hubber was unfit to be a bondsman and created a risk of harm to others.

Hubber and Jaeger are in custody on the criminal charges and the criminal trial in this matter is set for March 4.

