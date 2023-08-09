Man who died in hit-and-run crash identified; MHP searching for 'persons of interest'

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer on Wednesday named Hunter Berry as the man who died in a hit-and-run crash near Belgrade on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Berry was 28 years old and from the nearby community of Manhattan, according to Springer.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. when a pickup truck pulled in front of Berry, who was on a motorcycle, as the truck was turning onto Frontage Road from Thorpe Road, between Manhattan and Belgrade.

Berry crashed into the rear of the pickup truck, which left the scene.

Berry was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center where he later died.

There is a GoFundMe to help the family with final expenses; it states:

He was a single father a brother friend and so much more his life was taken from us all far to soon, we started the gofundme page for his memorial service, we are hoping to raise enough to hold the service in Kalispell were he was born and raised.

Click here if you would like to donate.

According to Sheriff Springer, Berry's cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the head, and the manner of death was accidental.

The Montana Highway Patrol has located the pickup truck that left the scene, and the Montana Highway Patrol has identified Hollie Kittle and Gerald Lee Johnson as "persons of interest" in connection with the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol / Facebook Hollie Kittle / Gerald Lee Johnson

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact MHP Communications Center at 855-647-3777 or Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100.

We will update you if we get more information.