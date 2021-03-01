Man who died in skiing accident near Whitefish Mountain Resort has been identified

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Friday’s fatal incident that happened near Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Sheriff Brian Heino said the victim is 46-year-old Matthew Gilman of Kalispell.

Gilman was snowboarding with a group of friends when he was reported missing outside of the ski boundary area near Goulee Ridge above the Bigfoot T Bar at 12:05 p.m.

The Ski Patrol found Gilman unresponsive in a tree well at 1:35 p.m.

Sheriff Heino said an autopsy to determine the cause of death is being performed at the state lab in Missoula.



(FEBRUARY 26, 2021) A person died on Friday following a tree well incident near Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Resort spokeswoman Maren McKay says that shortly after 12 p.m. the ski patrol was dispatched to a tree well incident outside of the ski area boundary. “Ski Patrol skied the last known area where the individual was said to have been seen and found the individual in a tree well around 1:35 p.m.,” McKay said in a statement.

CPR was performed at the scene and the patient was taken to North Valley Hospital's Base Lodge Clinic. McKay says that after the patient arrived at the clinic, Big Mountain Ambulance took the patient to a hospital. No further information about the patient is available at this time.

"Whitefish Mountain Resort would like to remind skiers and riders of the dangers of tree wells,” McKay said. “If you choose to ski in the trees always ski with a buddy and with a whistle.”

