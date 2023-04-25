Man armed with a knife shot by Sheriff's deputy in Lake County

A man died on Monday, April 24, 2023, after being shot by a Lake County Sheriff's deputy.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says law enforcement was asked to help in conducting a welfare check on a man.

A deputy went to a home on Cold Creek Lane southeast of St. Ignatius, joined by the person requesting the check, at about 2:30 p.m.

Sheriff Bell says shortly after arriving, the person being checked on showed a large Bowie knife and charged at the deputy and the citizen.

The deputy shot the man before he was able to injure the deputy and citizen.

The man - identified as 27-year old Christopher Ochs of Missoula - died at the scene.

Sheriff Bell stated that no other information is being released at this time “out of respect for [the] privacy of the family of the deceased and pending an independent investigation.”

“The Lake County Sheriff's Office send[s] our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ochs,” Sheriff Bell stated.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting and the Missoula County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter