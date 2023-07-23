Many injuries reported after deck collapses at Billings club

Emergency crews responded on Saturday evening to The Briarwood, a golf and country club in Billings, where a deck collapse injured numerous people.
Officials says 25 people were taken from the scene to the two hospitals in Billings.
No fatalities have been reported.
A witness told MTN News it appeared many of those injured sustained leg and head injuries.
The Billings Police Department said in a news release:
At 7:50 pm BPD responded to assist Billings Fire Department and AMR for a rescue call in the 3400 block of Briarwood Blvd. During an event at this location a patio collapsed leaving multiple individuals with injuries. At this time, it has been confirmed that there have been no fatalities. AMR has transported a large number of individuals to local hospitals. The area may be congested with emergency response vehicles while they finish clearing the area and assisting the victims. - Lt. Lennick
There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the deck collapse.
We will update you when we get more information.
