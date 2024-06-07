'Marathon man' is taking on the Montana Governor's Cup

HELENA — Ranjeet Singh is about to embark on the second half of his country-wide mission to run 50 marathons in 50 states to help support the YMCA. Up next on his docket is the 50th annual Governor's Cup.

“Running is a fight between mind and body. Body will bring you the start line. Mind will bring you the finish line. So that is the secret for everyone, I am telling you," says Singh.

Singh began this fundraising journey last year in Alaska where he completed his first marathon for this two–year-long journey of running 50 marathons in 50 states as he approaches his 50th birthday this year.

This Saturday, in his 26th state, Singh is competing in the Governor’s Cup as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Singh says he’s doing this to not only support the programs that the YMCA provides, but the community it gives to people, as well.

“Whenever I go the YMCA, I see the YMCA they are giving a lot of programs for a adult, old age people, and for a kids,” says Singh.

Singh is using an RV to cover the lower 48, provided to him through his YMCA back in New Hampshire. While he began this journey of fund raising about a year ago, his journey with the YMCA began years ago when he signed up for an Iron Man competition without knowing how to swim.

After taking adult swimming lessons at the Y, he was able to take on the competition, embodying the spirit of the YMCA, says Bri Martini, Group Fitness Coordinator at the Helena YMCA.

“The fact that he didn't know how to swim, and he signed up for an Ironman competition, and he came to the YMCA, and he learns how to swim at the YMCA, and that is everything that we stand for. We offer adult swimming lessons here at the Y, so it's never too late to start,” says Martini.

During this journey, Singh is also holding down a software engineering job he does from the road.

If you would like to donate to his campaign, click here.

