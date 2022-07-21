Watch Now
Marias Fair kicks off in Shelby

Posted at 5:14 PM, Jul 21, 2022
SHELBY — The annual Marias Fair kicked off on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Shelby.

The event features a carnival, midway, parade, food and craft vendors, Indian relay races, a rodeo, a livestock auction, and more.

The fair runs through Sunday, July 24. Click here for the full schedule.

