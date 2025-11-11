McGonigal’s Chronicles: Hasan Davis

Tim McGonigal presents his latest "McGonigal's Chronicles" podcast - his guest is Hasan Davis. He is an author, trainer, performer, youth advocate, lawyer, and "hope dealer."

Among his most recent projects is appearing in and producing the documentary film “Big Medicine York Outdoors", which helps tell the story of one of the most important figures in the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

Listen here:

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

