McGonigal’s Chronicles: meet author Jamie Ford

GREAT FALLS — We recently launched a new podcast series highlighting some fascinating people with Treasure State ties. MTN News anchor Tim McGonigal (Helena-born-and-raised) is the host, and "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" will be available every two weeks.

In the most recent episode, Tim talks with Jamie Ford of Great Falls, the best-selling author of several books, including "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet" and "Songs of Willow Frost." Jamie talks about the writing process and challenges of being an author, and the path that led him to Great Falls.