MDT announces bridge replacement project east of Conrad

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is soliciting public comment on a proposal to replace a bridge on Sollid Road 20 miles east of Conrad.

The project is near the intersection of Sollid Road and Preputin Road and will include a bridge replacement and minimal road work.

Proposed work includes the removal of the existing bridge and replacing it with a new bridge or culvert on a similar grade and roadway alignment. The purpose of the project is to replace the aging bridge with a new structure.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2026 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities may be required.

MDT staff will contact all affected landowners prior to doing survey work on their land. Staff will again contact landowners prior to construction regarding property acquisition and temporary construction permits.

The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project; click here to submit comments online.

You can also write to the Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9683000.



