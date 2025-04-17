Measles confirmed in Montana for the first time since 1990

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) said in a news release on Thursday, April 17, 2025, that measles cases have been confirmed in Montana for the first time since 1990.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department said the five confirmed cases of measles are people who live in Gallatin County; all are currently isolated at home.

All five individuals are unvaccinated, or their vaccine status is not yet known, according to GCCHD.

The GCCHD is assessing any potential exposures that may have occurred while the individuals were contagious, and are contacting the people who may have been exposed.

People potentially exposed are being provided with information about the exposure date and disease symptoms to watch out for.

The GCCHD has determined that, at this point, there are two points of exposure to the general public:



Monday, April 14: From noon to 4 p.m. at Interwest Tire, 6460 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

Friday, April 11: From 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at North Coast Electric, 7401 Shedhorn Drive, Bozeman

The times listed include the period when the exposure occurred and two hours after.

Measles can spread before people know they have the disease, and before any rash appears.

Individuals who are immune to measles through vaccination, laboratory evidence of immunity, laboratory confirmation of disease, or were born before 1957 are not considered at risk for infection. Individuals without prior measles infection or vaccination have a 90% likelihood of contracting the disease if exposed.

If you are unsure of your vaccination status, here are a few places you can review:



Call your old high school, college, or university and ask if they have vaccination records.

Contact your doctor’s office, urgent care, or pediatrician. Even if you have not been there in years, they may still have records.

Contact the health department where you grew up.

Check your home state immunization registries.

DPHHS released the following information about measles:

Measles is a highly infectious airborne disease that typically begins with a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, white spots in the mouth, and a red rash that appears about 14 days after exposure. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward to the rest of the body.



It is particularly dangerous for infants for whom vaccination is generally not recommended until 12 months of age. Maintaining a high level of vaccination in the community helps protect infants who are too young to be vaccinated, as well as individuals who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.



Measles continues to be prevalent in many regions worldwide, resulting in an estimated 300 deaths every day. Cases in the U.S. are generally rare but have been increasing in recent years.



The best way to protect against measles is vaccination. No changes have been made to the existing measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine recommendations in the United States. Two doses of MMR, a measles-containing vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella, are 97 to 99 percent effective in preventing measles. Measles vaccines have been available in the U.S. since 1963, and two doses have been recommended for children since 1989.



If you are in need of the MMR vaccine, please call your primary care physician as soon as possible.

“Measles is highly contagious and highly preventable with vaccination, and ensuring people are immunized remains our best defense. If people are unable to find their vaccine records, there are no contraindications to receiving an additional dose,” said Dr. Peter Bulger, GCCHD Medical Director.

