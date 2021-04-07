Latest numbers from the Gallatin Association of REALTORS (GAR) say the residential market in Gallatin County has, as GAR put it, “remained robust” through February.

Sellers are getting nearly 100 percent of asking price. The median sales price for a single-family home rose 34.5% from February 2020 to February 2021 - jumping from $447,950 to $602,500.

MTN News

Finding a house to buy got tougher, with available houses down 64.7 percent.

They’re not sitting on the market for long either, with an average of just 42 days on the market. It was 75 days last year.

MTN News

The median price for condos and townhouses also went up 20.7 percent, from $294,000 to $354,825.

GAR says realtors expect to see these trends continue into the spring.