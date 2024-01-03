Meet some of Montana's first babies of 2024

GREAT FALLS — A new year often brings new joy, and three Montana couples were delighted to welcome new babies into the world on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Born at 1:28 a.m. on Monday, Marigold Woods was delivered at St. Vincent hospital, the first baby born in Billings in 2024. Billings residents Deborah and Jeremiah Woods said that "Goldy" checked in at six pounds, 12 ounces, and joins three siblings. The hospital had a record-breaking 1,847 babies delivered in 2023, an increase from the 1,653 delivered in 2022.

MTN News Marigold "Goldy" Woods

Community Medical Center in Missoula welcomed Clark, born to Plains couple Jessica and Dustin, at 2:20 a.m. on Monday. Clark weighed in at seven pounds, five ounces, and measuring 20 inches.

Community Medical Center Clark was born to Jessica and Dustin in Missoula

Beau Hertel was born at Benefis Health System in Great Falls at 6:17 a.m. on Monday, checking in at nine pounds, two ounces. Parents Ellyn and Kelly Hertel of Belt said that Beau will join siblings Charlie, 4, and Josie, 1 1/2. Ellyn said Beau looks just like his siblings at this age and so far is a "chill" baby.



