Meet ZooMontana's bearded dragon (VIDEO)

MISSOULA — We talked with Jeff Ewelt, the director of ZooMontana, to learn more about Moana, the zoo's resident bearded dragon.

Moana was donated to ZooMontana in May 2020 by a volunteer. She likes to "ride" staff and volunteers while being handled by hanging onto the chest of their shirts with her claws. Moana is also an ambassador, meaning she takes part in education programs.

When they are not basking in the sun, they can be found eating just about anything, ranging from leaves to flowers, to insects and other lizards. They have strong jaws, allowing them to crunch through the exoskeletons of a variety of insects. The beard of these dragons is found on both sexes, and is used for communication. It can even change color depending on their mood.

Click here to learn more about ZooMontana, which is located off the I-90 Zoo Drive exit in Billings.



