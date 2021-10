MISSOULA — We talked with with Jeff Ewelt, the director of ZooMontana in Billings, to learn about Leroy the Colombian Red Tail Boa Constrictor.

Leroy is about 10 feet long and weighs around 50 pounds.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Click here to learn more about ZooMontana and the many animals that call it home.

ZooMontana is off the I-90 Zoo Drive exit in Billings.