Meet ZooMontana's noisy swan geese (VIDEO)

MISSOULA — We met up with Jeff the Nature Guy from ZooMontana to learn about some swan geese.

The birds are originally from Asia, specifically Mongolia and China. They are a large species of geese and are very noisy. The species is classified as "vulnerable" with a dwindling population. Most of them are domesticated and not found in the wild.

Click here to learn more about ZooMontana. The zoo, which is located off the I-90 Zoo Drive exit in Billings -- is open daily from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks are required in the zoo's gift shop, restrooms, and indoor exhibits. Masks are available for $.50 if needed.