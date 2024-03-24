Memorial Ambulance of Fort Benton hoping for more volunteers

FORT BENTON — The Memorial Ambulance of Fort Benton is looking for additional EMT and Ambulance driver volunteers to help them serve the community.

Memorial Ambulance of Fort Benton serves a large area in central Montana, including Highwood, Carter, and Loma, as well as helping Big Sandy and Geraldine. They work from mile marker 17 on I-87 to Brady.

“The community makes us,” said Amber Hurt, Operations Chief for the Memorial Ambulance of Fort Benton. “That's who we strive for, that’s who we work for, and that's what keeps us going.”



Memorial Ambulance has between 18 and 20 providers including drivers and EMTs. If you want to become an EMT you need to be licensed, and if you are looking to be a driver, all you need is a valid driver’s license and CPR certification. Then you can take the driving course lesson. You will also learn where the supplies are located in the ambulance so you can help out if necessary.

“So they go through that, which is not a long process,” said Hurt, “They learn how to use lights and sirens in case we need to use those radio etiquette, things like that with dispatch.”

While there are intense calls to respond to, most are not life or death situations like many believe, and even when the difficult calls come through, Memorial Ambulance has resources to keep your mental health strong.

“So sometimes we're just going to a lift assist, or we're going to help somebody who fell down and there maybe not any injuries, things like that,” Said Hurt, “And then you have the other aspect of it where you have motor vehicle crashes, things like that, and it's not something you want to deal with, but you learn. And that's what we're here to do and that's why we're here for our community.”

Even though it is a volunteer service, Memorial Ambulance team has excellent comradery, making sure the people in rural Montana are safe.

“We do get to do outside trainings with each other and events, and that keeps us as a close knit family,” Hurt said, “So even though we don't see each other as often as maybe paid departments, we do do a lot of other outside activities together.”

If you want to volunteer, you can call (406) 760 8974 or email fbamb199@gmail.com for more information.