Memorial held for 3 Billings teens who died in a crash

Billings West High School students hosted a memorial on Friday for their three friends who died in a crash last week.

Students came together after school to share their memories about Connor Devere, Kylie Larsen, and Thomas Lindsay.

FAMILY PHOTOS Kylie Rae Larsen, 18; Conner Hunter Devere, 16; Thomas Christopher Lindsay, 17

"When we were just little kids, every day after school, we'd race each other home," one student said.

"You know as Tommy told me when we were in class I was having a bad day, he told me to keep my head up. Keep pushing forward," another said.

"Kiley has been a huge part of my life and a huge part of my family's life," another said.

KTVQ photo

"Connor was like a brother to me," another said.

"To see all of you come together this week has been inspirational beyond belief," another said.

They supported each other and appreciate the support they're receiving.

The student council organized the gathering.

Connor Halligan KTVQ photo

"The teamwork and the camaraderie and just the family-ness of West High has been crazy," said Connor Halligan, West High School student body president. "My speech was just coming together, and loving one another, now more than ever."

Kevin Halsey KTVQ photo

"My message was mostly that we will get through this," said Kevin Halsey, West High School student body secretary. "You know, life will go on. It really hits home for me. I lost my mom when I was young. It feels good to be paying a favor, helping the community, a hurting community."

After the memorial, cheerleaders put up white ribbons with messages and names on the fence near the football field on 24th Street West.



