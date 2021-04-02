Watch
MHP investigating deadly crash in Billings

ROB MONACO - MTN
BILLINGS — The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person under the I-90 overpass in Billings.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was discovered at about 7:47 a.m. Friday near Charlene Street under the bridge.

Billings Fire Department crews extricated one passenger who was dead.

It was not immediately clear when the crash happened or how long the truck had been under the bridge.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

We will update you when we get more details.

