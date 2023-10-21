MHP trooper run over near Eureka is returning home

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol Trooper who was run over by a fleeing suspect in February near Eureka earlier this year is coming home.

Trooper Lewis Johnson has spent months in recovery and rehab at a Colorado hospital, but is finally returning to Montana.

Lewis sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

He is scheduled to land in Great Falls on Friday, October 20, 2023, to continue his recovery in his home town of Chester on the Hi-Line.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that a celebration of Johnson's homecoming will be held at noon at the Chester City Park, with brisket lunch and cake.

Jason Allen Miller, accused of running over Johnson, pleaded not guilty in March to all charges, including attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs, and aggravated kidnapping.

People may donate to the Johnson family through GoFundMe or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356, Chester, Montana, 59522.

