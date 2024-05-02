Milk donated to the Pondera Food Pantry

CONRAD — Pondera Food Pantry is picking up a large donation of milk at the Great Falls Community Food Bank and returning to Conrad to make that fresh delivery for those in need.

Debra Mecham Chairman of the Board for Pondera Food Pantry told MTN News, today we got an extra special donation through what is called the TEFAP Program. TEFAP, provides food to food pantries at a lower cost, our donation today happened to be free!

This large donation of milk is from The Emergency Food Assistance Program. So we received, 84 gallons of milk, two pallets of sour cream, bread, caramels and apples. So that was really, fantastic thing that we can provide for our community.

If you need help, come get help. It's a tough time right now. Inflation is out of control and we, we all need a little help.

With rising food cost and growing children, this donation of milk will help families in the communities of Pondera and Toole County.

For more information on Assistance, Click Here.