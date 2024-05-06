'Minnow Tank' competition held in NE Montana

GREAT FALLS — Great Northern Development Corporation (GNDC) and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) announced the winners of the third Minnow Tank Business Plan Competition.

A news release from GNDC and SBDC says the event, which aimed to foster economic growth in Northeastern Montana, attracted entrepreneurs and existing businesses from the region.

The judges and audience selected the following winners:



Startup Category: Wolf Point Mercantile (Roosevelt County)

Existing Business Category: Highway 2 Inn (Valley County)

Each winner received a $5,000 cash award to help implement their business plans of starting or growing and further contribute to the economic development of their communities.

The competition, which unfolded across seven counties, including Valley, Garfield, McCone, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan, and Daniels, showcased Northeastern Montana's entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas.

On May 3rd, the finalists presented their business plans to a live audience and a panel of judges at the Great Northern Development Corporation Conference Room in Wolf Point.

"We are incredibly proud of all the participants and finalists of this year's Minnow Tank competition," said Quincy Walter, SBDC Director. "The dedication and creativity demonstrated by each entrepreneur are truly inspiring. We believe that these businesses have the potential to make a significant impact on our local and regional economy."

The news release states that the success of the Minnow Tank Business Plan Competition would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors: Montana Department of Commerce, Ag Partners LLC, Beagle Properties, Cottonwood Inn, Daniels County Chamber of Commerce & Ag, Farmers Union Oil Co., Fox Ford, KLTZ/Mix 93 Radio, Nemont, PRO Co-OP, Grassland Federal Credit Union, Opportunity Bank, and Richland Federal Credit Union.

