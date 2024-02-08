Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Missoula girl

A Missing-Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Thursday, February 8, 2024, the Montana Department of Justice for 15-year-old Triniti Daniel of Missoula.

According to the Missoula Police Department, she has not been seen since she was dropped off at school on January 26, 2024.



The MEPA states that there is "concern for her safety due to recent social media messages discovered during investigation."

Triniti is 5'6" tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair.

Triniti was last seen wearing a beanie, black pants and a black shirt. At the time, she also had a black backpack and a red blanket.

Anyone with information about Triniti is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.