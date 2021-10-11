Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 13-year old Missoula County girl

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 13-year old Andrea Anderson of Missoula County.

The advisory says that Andrea may be in a green 1994 Chevy 3500 pickup with a long bed and silver wheels, unknown license plate.

Andrea is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

The advisory says that she is emotionally unstable and was "actively cutting herself" when she ran away at 4 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021.

If you have any information about her location, you're asked to call the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 406 258-4000, or call 911.

The advisory was issued by the MT DOJ at 1:10 p.m. on Monday at the request of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.