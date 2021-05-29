Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Fort Belknap children

items.[0].image.alt
MT DOJ
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Fort Belknap children
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Fort Belknap children
fort belknap lodge pole malta map
Posted at 7:56 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 21:59:31-04

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Olivia and Kadence Webb at the request of the Fort Belknap Police Department.

The advisory states that their father Frank Jordan Webb forcibly took them from their mother and has been exhibiting violent tendencies, so there is concern for the children’s safety.

They may be traveling in a white 2015 Toyota RAV4 station wagon.

If you have any information about their location, you're asked to call the Fort Belknap Police Department at 406-353-2933 or call 911.

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Olivia and Kadence Webb

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

44 courses for just $119!