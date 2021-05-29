Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Fort Belknap children

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Olivia and Kadence Webb at the request of the Fort Belknap Police Department.

The advisory states that their father Frank Jordan Webb forcibly took them from their mother and has been exhibiting violent tendencies, so there is concern for the children’s safety.

They may be traveling in a white 2015 Toyota RAV4 station wagon.

If you have any information about their location, you're asked to call the Fort Belknap Police Department at 406-353-2933 or call 911.