Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 9-year old girl

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for nine-year old Tirani Schaub
MTN
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for nine-year old Tirani Schaub
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for nine-year old Tirani Schaub
Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 14:19:01-04

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of the Powell County Sheriff's Office for nine-year old Tirani Schaub.

Tirani has not been seen or heard from since 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, in Bozeman. Tirani is 4 feet 3 inches tall, 55 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She is believed to be with her mother, Laura Beth Reynolds; Laura is 40 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Laura was supposed to exchange custody of Tirani with the child's custodial father in Bozeman on April 17th. They did not make the exchange.

Law enforcement has been in phone contact with Laura and it is believed that Laura may try to harm Tirani.

There is also concern that Laura may be in possession of a handgun and currently suffering a mental health episode.

Authorities believe that Laura and Tirani may be in the Lewis & Clark County area driving a red 2000 Ford F-150 with Montana license plate 285661A.

If you have any information on either Tirani or Laura, you're asked to call the Powell County Sheriff's Office at 406-846-2711 or call 911.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of the Powell County Sheriff's Office for nine-year old Tirani Schaub

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119