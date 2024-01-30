Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for a 12-year old girl

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Luna Delisle, at the request of the Sidney Police Department.

The MEPA states that 12-year old Luna was last seen on foot on 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024, on the 1100 block of 16th Street SW near Lyndale Park in Sidney.

According to the MEPA, Luna has a piercing on the left side of her nose, a scar on her right ankle above the joint, and cigar burns on both feet.

Luna is about 5'10", 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last known to be wearing a pink Body Armor sweatshirt, gray sneakers, bootcut jeans, and possibly a pink-colored necklace.

The agency also noted that “Luna has the appearance of 15- or 16-year-old.”

Due to her age and previous behavior, there is concern for Luna’s safety.

A Facebook group has been created to help organize search efforts; click here.

If you have seen Luna or have any information about where she is, you’re asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210, or call 911.