Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Montana teen

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 15-year-old Tayler Whiteman of Fort Belknap.
He is 5 foot 9, 155 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Tayler was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker and gray sweatpants, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
At 6 p.m. he was abducted by his non-custodial grandparents Norma and Channis Whiteman.
They are in a silver 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 4-door pickup with Montana license plate HRSES. They are possibly en route to Billings.
If you have any information, please call Fort Belknap Tribal Police at 406 353-2933.
