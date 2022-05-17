Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Belgrade girl

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kailey Lynn Fischer, at the request of the Belgrade Police Department.

Kailey, 13 years old, was last seen at around 8 a.m. on Monday, May 16, and presumed to have left her residence on foot through an open bedroom window.

The advisory says that Kailey has made suicide attempts and was recently released from a treatment facility.

She has not taken her anti-depression medication in two days and there is concern for her welfare.

Kailey is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a pink Hello Kitty shirt, and may have a black hoodie.

Explainer: AMBER Alert versus MEPA

If you have any information about Kailey's location, you're asked to call the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262, or call 911.



TRENDING ARTICLES

